Woman jailed for killing her boyfriend during drunken row

A woman has been jailed for three and a half years for killing her boyfriend during a drunken row in Dublin.

46-year-old Norma Philips stabbed Stefan Neanu once in the chest at her home on Phibsboro Road, Dublin 7 in April 2015.

She was acquitted of his murder last month but found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Outside court afterwards, Stefan’s aunt Gabi Corina Tapu explained why she is disappointed with the sentence handed down today.

"Because he will never be back from the ground and she will be out in three years. All his life he was honest, he never went to garda, the only bad thing that he did was that he met that woman."