Woman in hospital with serious neck and arm injuries after Dublin assault
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an assault in South Dublin.
A woman is being treated for serious neck and arm injuries after being attacked in Dun Laoghaire.
She was found on Queens Road at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.
The woman, who is described as Asian, is believed to be in her 20s and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.