Woman in her 70s stabbed in Dublin assault

A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The incident took place this morning, at about 9.30am in Oranmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

The woman, who is in her 70s. was taken to St James Hospital with apparent stab wounds. Her condition is described as critical.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballyfermot garda station on 01 – 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.