Woman hospitalised after car overturns in collision with Garda vehicle
GSOC is investigating after a car collided with a Garda patrol vehicle in Waterford city this morning.
It's understood a woman in her 30s was taken to University Hospital Waterford after the crash in Gracedieu.
Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Beat report her car overturned and went on fire.
Gracedieu pic.twitter.com/HLU1MKNGfb— Water Ford (@waterfordis) October 28, 2017
