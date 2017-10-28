Woman hospitalised after car overturns in collision with Garda vehicle

GSOC is investigating after a car collided with a Garda patrol vehicle in Waterford city this morning.

It's understood a woman in her 30s was taken to University Hospital Waterford after the crash in Gracedieu.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Beat report her car overturned and went on fire.
