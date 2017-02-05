Woman hit by bus found injured in field

By Pat Flynn

A young woman is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a bus and thrown over a ditch into a field in Co Clare.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm at Doonagore on the coast road between the Cliffs of Moher and Doolin.

The woman, who is understood to be in her 20s and from Brazil, was hit by a passing bus. It is believed she was staying locally and was out walking at the time.

The bus driver stopped his vehicle and flagged down a passing motorist. The alarm was raised while the two men carried out a search of the unlit road for the woman.

They quickly located the casualty lying in a field nearby.

A rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis was dispatched to the scene along with an ambulance from Kilrush almost 50kms away.

The Irish Coast Guard was requested by the ambulance service to assist at the incident until paramedics arrived, so volunteers attached to the nearby Doolin station were alerted.

Coast Guard first-responders administered emergency first aid and remained with the woman until ambulance paramedics arrived.

With the help of Coast Guard members, they were able to recover the woman from the field and move her to an ambulance.

The woman was removed to University Hospital Limerick and while her injuries and not believed to be life-threatening, she is understood to have sustained at least one leg bone fracture.

Gardaí at Ennistymon are investigating the incident.