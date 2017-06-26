Woman found injured and unconscious in Carlow remains in serious condition in hospital

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was found unconscious in Carlow yesterday.

She remains in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured on the grounds of Pollerton Castle.

The woman was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and is described as being in a serious condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning or who may have dash cam footage from the surrounding roads is asked to contact Gardaí.