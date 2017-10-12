Woman found in Belfast flat may have died two years ago

Back to Ireland Home

Detectives in west Belfast say a murder victim whose body was found in a flat may have died more than two years ago.

68-year-old Marie Conlon was discovered at the property on Larkspur Rise last Friday - after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Detectives say attending officers discovered her dead in bed.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
KEYWORDS: belfast, psni

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland