Woman found in Belfast flat may have died two years ago
Detectives in west Belfast say a murder victim whose body was found in a flat may have died more than two years ago.
68-year-old Marie Conlon was discovered at the property on Larkspur Rise last Friday - after concerns were raised for her welfare.
Detectives say attending officers discovered her dead in bed.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
