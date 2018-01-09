Woman found dead at her home in Donegal
A woman's body has been found in a house in Co Donegal.
The woman is said to be in her 50s and her body was found at her home in New Brook Court, Letterkenny, yesterday.
Gardaí investigating the circumstances around the discovery said a post mortem will be carried out this evening at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Officers say the results will determine the course of their investigation which is continuing.
- Digital Desk