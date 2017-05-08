Woman escapes injury in early morning house fire

A woman escaped serious injury following an early morning fire at her Co Clare home, writes Patrick Flynn.

The alarm was raised at around 6.40am when a fire was detected at the house in Pine Grove in Ennis.

Gardaí were first to arrive at the scene where they discovered an upstairs bedroom on fire. They helped the woman from the house and remained with her until fire and ambulance crews arrived.

Two units of the fire brigade arrived soon afterwards and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to locate and tackle the fire and to ensure there was no one else inside.

The fire was quickly brought under control and was confined to a single room and the woman was alone in the house.

The woman, believed to be in her 50’s, was treated for almost an hour at the scene by ambulance paramedics but she did not travel to hospital.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.