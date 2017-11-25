Woman dies in Tipperary road accident
A woman has died in a car accident in Co Tipperary.
The accident happened on the M7 motorway between junction 24 and junction 23 northbound at around 7am this morning.
A female driver (age unknown) was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood from initial investigations that the car struck a barrier.
She was the only occupant of a car.
The motorway between junctions 24 and 23 is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision investigation and will remain closed for a number of hours.
#OFFALY #TIPPERARY M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd northbound closed between J24 Tommevara and J23 Moneygall following a crash. Diversions in place. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 25, 2017
Diversions are in place.
Witnesses are asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450 The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
