Woman dies in Tipperary road accident

A woman has died in a car accident in Co Tipperary.

The accident happened on the M7 motorway between junction 24 and junction 23 northbound at around 7am this morning.

A female driver (age unknown) was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood from initial investigations that the car struck a barrier.

She was the only occupant of a car.

The motorway between junctions 24 and 23 is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision investigation and will remain closed for a number of hours.

Diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450 The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.