Woman dies in Limerick house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Limerick in the early hours of this morning, writes David Raleigh.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was discovered inside the house at Riverbank, Annacotty, by firefighters responding to the blaze at approximately 3.20am, Monday.

There were four other people (3 men and 1 woman) in the house at the time of the fire and they escaped uninjured.

Having arrived at the scene and receiving information the woman was missing, firefighters attached to Limerick City & County Fire Service commenced a search of the burning property, deploying two teams wearing breathing apparatus.

The woman's body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no reports of any other persons being injured.

Gardai are investigating the cause of the blaze, however at this stage no foul play is suspected.