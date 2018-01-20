Woman dies in Antrim road accident

A 19-year-old woman has died in crash in Co Antrim.

She was fatally injured when the car she was in collided with a van outside Toomebridge at around 3.40am this morning.

The car’s other passenger - a 21-year-old man - is in a very serious condition in hospital.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses.

The Moneynick Road remains closed in both directions at the scene of the crash, and diversions are in place.

