Woman dies in Antrim road accident
A 19-year-old woman has died in crash in Co Antrim.
She was fatally injured when the car she was in collided with a van outside Toomebridge at around 3.40am this morning.
The car’s other passenger - a 21-year-old man - is in a very serious condition in hospital.
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses.
The Moneynick Road remains closed in both directions at the scene of the crash, and diversions are in place.
- Digital desk
