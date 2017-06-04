Woman dies after two dogs attack her in Galway

A woman in her 60s has died after after being attacked by dogs at a house in Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the attack at a house on the road between Moycullen and Spiddal after 3pm this afternoon.

It is reported that she was attacked by two Bullmastiffs while she was visiting a relative.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating.