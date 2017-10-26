Woman dies after being struck by train near Limerick

Part of the Dublin to Limerick rail line has been closed after a woman died after being struck by a train this evening, writes David Raleigh.

The incident happened on the rail line at Killonan, near Ballysimon, around 5.30pm, an Irish Rail spokesperson confirmed.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, including three units from Limerick City and County Fire Service; Gardai; HSE paramedics; as well as personnel from Irish Rail.

Emergency services received a call at 5.47pm of an incident at Killonan, Ballysimon.

Initial logged details of the call stated the incident had occurred at a level crossing near a nursing home located close to Killonan Bridge.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said the 15:25 Dublin (Heuston) to Limerick train is stopped on the line and the line is closed until further notice.

The rail company spokesperson said train passengers are being transported to Limerick by buses provided by Irish Rail.

Update: bus transfers from Limerick to Limerick Jctn, & Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh: emergency services attending incident on line — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 26, 2017

The spokesperson said the line will likely be closed “for a couple of hours”.

A Garda spokesman said: “The Gardaí at Roxboro Rd in Limerick are dealing with an incident on the railway line at Killonan, Ballysimon Rd in Limerick. No further information is available at this time.”