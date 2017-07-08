Woman dies after being hit by Luas early this morning

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision which occurred in Dublin this morning.

A woman died after she was hit by a Luas tram at St James Walk, Rialto.

The scene of the incident was closed to allow a forensic investigation but has since reopened.

The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01-666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.