Woman dies after being hit by lorry while riding her bike in Dublin

A woman has died after she was struck by a lorry while riding her bicycle in Dublin today.

The collision happened at the junction of Templeville Road and Whitehall Road in Dublin 6W just before 2.30pm this afternoon.

The woman in her late 30s suffered serious injuries when she was struck by the lorry. Nobody else was injured.

She was taken to Tallaght Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is to be arranged.

Templeville Road was closed for a forensic examination, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone, particularly anybody who was around Templeville Road, Whitehall Road or Wellington Road between 2pm and 2.40pm today, to contact them at Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.