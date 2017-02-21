Woman convicted of manslaughter of ex-boyfriend in Limerick

A jury has cleared a woman of murdering her ex-boyfriend in Limerick, but convicted her of his manslaughter.

Monika Matracka stabbed Michal Rejmer to death at the home they shared at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy in December 2015.

His body was found in their back garden a few days after he was reported missing by work colleagues.

Monika initially told Gardaí she hadn’t seen him since the day before New Year’s Eve, but eventually admitted killing him in self defence.

Ms Matracka told gardaí she acted in self defence after he came into her bedroom with a knife demanding money.

During the trial, the court heard they had been in a long-term relationship that came to an end sometime before the end of 2015 but that they still lived together.

She appeared to breath a sigh of relief when the jury returned with its majority verdict after deliberating for just over five and a half hours.