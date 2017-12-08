Woman claims she was asked to get off bus because driver 'couldn’t take any more of the crying baby'

A Dublin woman has spoken of how she was ordered off a Dublin Bus on Tuesday because her 20 month old daughter was crying.

Telling her story on Joe Duffy’s Liveline this afternoon, caller Sonya Saralegu explained that her daughter became unsettled as they neared home.

She told Joe Duffy that as the bus came to a stop she thought somebody was getting off but claimed that when the driver opened the doors he looked around and told her he couldn’t take any more of the baby crying.

Describing herself as "completely mortified" Sonya had to get off the bus and walk the rest of the journey home.

"I was so so embarrassed... I don’t know if he was having a bad day? He said he couldn’t concentrate on driving."

When she got home, Sonya revealed how she phoned Dublin Bus to report the incident and this morning received a call back in which the company apologised profusely for what had happened and was assured the company would speak to the driver in the next couple of days.

"I’m really happy with their apology," she said.

Listen to the full interview below.

Dublin bus have this evening confirmed they are investigating an incident which occurred on Tuesday evening between a parent and a child and a Dublin Bus driver.

"We are aware of this incident. Dublin Bus is investigating this incident and a member of management is in contact with the customer.

- Digital desk