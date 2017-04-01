Woman chasing dog across line fatally hit by train in Mayo

A woman has been killed after being hit by a train in Co Mayo this morning.

It is understood she was chasing her dog across a level-crossing near Straide, at around 11.30am when the accident happened.

Services have been cancelled and the scene has been sealed off.

Gardaí in Castlebar are investigating.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says the line is unlikely to open again today and bus-transfers will continue until further notice.

"This was a tragic accident which took place at 11.30am this morning. A Manulla junction to Ballina passenger train struck and fatally injured a woman on the line," he said.

"The line has obviously been closed since. Emergency services are attending and investigations ongoing by ourselves and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit but it does appear at this point to be a tragic accident.

"Obviously our sympathies go to the family of the woman involved."