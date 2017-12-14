Woman charged with intent to endanger life after Dublin shooting that injured three, including baby
A 23-year-old woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting in west Dublin on Monday.
A mother, her eight-month-old baby and a teenage boy were all injured in the shooting in Mulhuddart.
Twenty-three-year-old Charlene Donovan formerly of Parslickstown Gardens, Dublin 15, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
The court heard she is charged with the possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
An application for bail will be heard shortly.
