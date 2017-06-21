Woman awarded €295,000 in settlement after death of husband at Cork University Hospital

A widow who sued over the care given to her husband at Cork University Hospital has settled her High Court action for €295,000.

Senior counsel Dr John O’Mahony told the court is was a tragic case where 33-year-old father of two Remmy Ajayi, originally from Nigeria suffered total organ failure and died on November 21 2008,

Counsel said the issue in the case related to the nature and extent of treatment of Mr Ajayi’s serious eye infection including with steroids.

Phumla Joana Ajayi, Tuairin Glas, Greenfields, Ballincollig Co Cork had sued the HSE over the care given to her husband at Cork Univesity Hospital.

Phumla Joana Ajayi outside the High Court

It was claimed Mr Ajayi had gone to Cork University Hospital on September 16, 2008 complaining of a one week history of redness or infection in his left eye.

His condition was diagnosed as a serious eye infection, toxoplasmosis uveitis, and a treament regime was put in place.

It is further claimed on November 18, 2008 when Mr Ajayi was extremely unwell he was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance in circumstances where he was unresponsive.

He was admitted to the hospital but developed complications including acute renal failure and was in a dabetic coma. He further developed pancreatitis resulting in his death from total organ failure on November 21, 2008.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide Mr Ajayi with a an appropriate treament regime as of November 18, 2008 and a failure to take in to account the risk factors of him developing complications.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to limit the use of steroids in the treament of Mr Ajayi.

It was claimed his wife and two children and other members of his extended family have been grossly distressed as a result of his untimely death.

The claims were denied and it was contended that all necessary and adequate precautions for the safety of Mr Ajayi had been taken and that a proper treatment regime had been put in place.

It was further contended Mr Ajayi was reviewed in an adequate manner and had ongoing review appointments at the opthalmology clinic.

It was further contended he was treated in a responsible, reasonable and professional manner and that he was suffering from a serious infective condition which may result in blindness if untreated.

He had been treated appropriately and with all due diligence and his unfortunate death was not reasonably forseeable in the circumstances, it was claimed.

Dr John O’Mahony told the court it was a very sad case. Mr Ajayi at the time of his death was retraining and hoping to study a degree in science. His wife was pregnant with their second child at the time of her husband’s death.

Counsel said it was his contention the steroid treatment should have been discontinued or tapered off on November 8.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with the family on its said loss and said it was a good settlement in all of the circumstances.