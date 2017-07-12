Woman arrested over fatal stabbing of three-year-old boy

A woman in her early 40s has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a toddler in Dublin on Monday.

The three year old boy was discovered at an apartment block at Poddle Park in Kimmage.

The woman has been brought to Crumlin Garda Station where she is being questioned in relation to the homicide.

The boy's body was discovered after 6:30pm on Monday after emergency services broke down the door of the apartment in the Riverside complex, Poddle Park, Kimmage.

His mother was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Riverside apartments in Kimmage where the boy's body was discovered.

