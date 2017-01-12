Woman arrested in investigation into sudden death of 4-month-old baby in Mayo

An investigation is ongoing into the sudden and unexplained death of a four-month-old baby boy in Mayo.

The death occurred following an incident at a residence in Bohola, Co Mayo on December 28.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar and later removed to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, where he was pronounced dead on January 1.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by the State Pathologist and a preliminary report has been forwarded to investigating Gardaí.

Details of the report are not being released for operational reasons.

A woman in her 20s was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation.

She is currently detained at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said the investigation is still ongoing.