Woman arrested following seizure of heroin and revolver in Dublin house search
A woman was arrested following the seizure of a firearm and drugs in Dublin yesterday.
The arrest occurred during a search of a house in Ringend, Dublin 4, around 2.45pm.
Gardaí found a revolver and a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of €4,500.
The suspect was in her late 30's and is being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
