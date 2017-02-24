Woman arrested following seizure of heroin and revolver in Dublin house search

A woman was arrested following the seizure of a firearm and drugs in Dublin yesterday.

The arrest occurred during a search of a house in Ringend, Dublin 4, around 2.45pm.

Gardaí found a revolver and a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of €4,500.

The suspect was in her late 30's and is being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.