Woman and two men charged with human trafficking offences in Meath

Two men and a woman have been remanded after being charged in Meath District Court with human trafficking and theft.

They were arrested by Gardaí investigating an allegation of false imprisonment at Castletown, Kilpatrick, Navan, Co. Meath on August 18, 2016.

Three men, two women and a female juvenile were arrested following the planned search of a house there.

A 58-year-old man was remanded in custody to appear in court on Tuesday, January 24, while a second man, aged 41, and a 41-year-old woman were remanded on bail to appear before Trim District Court on Tuesday, February 28 and Tuesday, January 24, respectively.