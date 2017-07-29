Woman and two children rescued after being stranded near rocks on Wicklow beach

A woman and two children have been rescued after getting stranded near rocks on a beach in Wicklow this evening.

A member of the public raised the alarm when the family got cut off by the tide at Silver Strand Beach, south of Wicklow Head, shortly after 4.30pm.

Rescue services rushed to the scene and Coast Guard spokesperson Gerard O'Flynn says the Rescue 116 helicopter and the Inshore Lifeboat worked together to bring them to safety.

"Fortunately we had a Coast Guard helicopter in the area at the time and the winchman was able to get the people who were in difficulty.

"They were joined by the Wicklow Inshore lifeboat and the casualties were assisted, brought ashore by the Inshore lifeboat and other Coast Guard volunteers assisted in reuniting them with their families."