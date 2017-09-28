Woman airlifted to hospital after lorry hits pedestrians in Dundalk

Update - 11.07am: Gardaí have confirmed that two people have been seriously injured after being hit by a lorry in County Louth.

Earlier: Two people have been seriously injured following a crash in County Louth.

Radio station LMFM reported that a trailer being towed by a 4x4 became detached and struck two pedestrians on the Avenue Road in Dundalk at 8.45am this morning.

It is understood a woman has been airlifted to St. James' Hospital in Dublin, while a man has been taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The Avenue Road is currently closed between St. Alphonsus Road and the Greenacres Shopping Centre.

