Woman, 70s, denied pension payments after refusing to sign up for public services card

The Government has been forced to admit there is confusion over the implementation of the public services card.

It has emerged that the Department of Social Protection is refusing to pay a woman in her 70s her pension as she refuses to sign up for one.

Minister Michael Ring says the Department should pay her the €13,000 and says different sections of the public service are implementing the rules around the card differently.

He says the card is being brought in for good reasons - but there is conflict over it.

"[One department] are saying on one hand if we're searching passports and things like that it is compulsory, and yet other departments are saying that it's not compulsory. That's something that I'll have to check out today, there's conflict in relation to that," he said.