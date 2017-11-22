'Winter has finally arrived,' says Met Eireann; Rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster

A number of roads around the country are impassable due to flooding and the river Tolka has burst its banks on the N3 in Dublin.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster with widespread heavy showers this morning.

Flooding in Dublin this morning on the N3 Navan Road just before Blanchardstown pic.twitter.com/k2OVuJFZ2a — Marie O'Neill (@_Marie45) November 22, 2017

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly later today with chances the rain could turn to sleet.

Forecaster with Met Eireann John Eagleton has confirmed that winter is here.

He said: "We're in a colder regime, it has been very mild for the past 10 days or so, but I think that is all going to change.

Heavy rain fall causing flooding in Sutton,Dublin this morning.. pic.twitter.com/gwGFHaK9HS — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) November 22, 2017

"I think it is over the next three or four days that we will see much colder weather coming in from the north, maybe later this morning and in the afternoon.

"For the rest of the week temperatures are going to stay low. Winter has finally arrived."