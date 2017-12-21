Winster Solstice at Newgrange to be livestreamed

For the first time ever, people all over the world can watch Newgrange illuminate on the shortest day of the year.

Every year a handful of lottery winners witness the spectacle but this year it will also be livestreamed from the County Meath site.

The event is weather dependent, though, as skies must be clear.

Leontia Lenehan from the Office of Public Works said this year is particularly special.

This is the 50th anniversary of Professor O'Kelly seeing the light in Newgrange for the first time," she said.

That was in 1967.

"The roof box above the doorway which allows the sun to enter was rediscovered in the second year of excavation in the 1963 but Prof O'Kelly had to wait until 1967, due to bad weather," she added.

The livestream kicks off at 8.30am and, weather permitting, you may catch a glimpse of the special moment.

Digital Desk