Winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Cork
EuroMillions players in Cork City are today being urged to check their tickets after last night’s draw produced a EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000.
The winning Normal Play ticket was bought yesterday at the O’Reilly’s Maxol Service Station on Watercourse in Cork City Centre.
The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 01, 14, 20, 24, 44
The O’Reilly Service Station, established by Seamus O’Reilly in 1977, has sold two Lotto jackpot winning tickets in 1991 and 1992.
Aidan O’Reilly who runs the family business with his father Seamus said, “We’re absolutely over the moon for the lucky player and everybody in the shop! My dad, Seamus is currently on a tour of China so we’re having a little bit of difficulty getting in contact with him to tell him the wonderful news!”
“We’re certainly a lucky store for our customers who have won big lottery prizes throughout the years. Despite our city centre location, we are a community-based store with a lot of local customers so we would ask anybody who may have purchased a ticket for the draw to check their tickets as they could be a half a million euro richer,” he said.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 14
- 16
- 29
- 36
- 38
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 10
- 12
- 21
- 23
- 37
- 29
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €65,407,072
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Spain.
- 9
- 11
- 13
- 27
- 33
- 7
- 10
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South.
- 1
- 14
- 20
- 24
- 44
