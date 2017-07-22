Winning €500k Euromillions Plus ticket sold in Dublin

Euromillions players in Dublin are being urged to check their tickets this morning following last night's Euromillions Plus win of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Dunnes Stores in the Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Crumlin on Thursday, July 20.

This is 15th win in Ireland so far this year.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 02, 06, 12, 26, 48.

There was no winner of yesterday's €36.5m EuroMillions jackpot, so Tuesday’s jackpot is now heading for €45m.
