Winner of €500,000 Euromillions prize probably a local, says store owner

Residents of Ballyhaise village in Co Cavan are today being urged to check their tickets after Friday night’s EuroMillions draw produced a EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday at Lees Gala Store in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan which is situated 11kms from the Northern Ireland border.

Dermot Lee, the delighted owner of the winning Lees Gala store, is confident that the life-changing €500,000 prize has been scooped by a local.

“This half a million euro prize will be life changing to somebody in the Ballyhaise community, it’s an incredible sum to win for our village," he said.

"The shop is crazy this morning! Word of our good fortune has spread like wildfire so we have been encouraging everybody to check their tickets all morning but at the moment we don’t know who the winner is.”

“The vast majority of our customers are from the area so we’d be fairly confident that they are indeed local winners. We’ll be raising a toast to the winners in the shop today and we wish them all the very best of luck.”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 2, 9, 12, 26, 39

It has been a lucky number of weeks for National Lottery players in Co Cavan.

There were two Cavan top prize winners of the National Lottery Millionaire raffle scooping prizes of €250,000 and €100,000 each while there was also another Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winner of €112,000 from Cavan Town on Wednesday 27th December.

Around 65,000 Irish players won prizes in Friday’s draws. Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now an estimated €80m.

