Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m

Tonight's Lotto jackpot was a massive €5,868,553 and somebody claimed the top prize.

The National Lottery has announced that the winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 18, 24, 32 and 35. The bonus was 46.

There was no big winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws but the search is on for tonight's lucky jackpot ticket holder.

