Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m

Tonight's Lotto jackpot was a massive €5,868,553 and somebody claimed the top prize.

The National Lottery has announced that the winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 18, 24, 32 and 35. The bonus was 46.

There was no big winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws but the search is on for tonight's lucky jackpot ticket holder.

You can check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 25, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 12
    • 16
    • 25
    • 28
    • 38
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 10
    • 24
    • 32
    • 39
    • 18



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,868,553

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 26
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 38
    • 32



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 26
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 38
    • 32



