Winner! Mid-West ticket holder scoops more than €5.8m
Tonight's Lotto jackpot was a massive €5,868,553 and somebody claimed the top prize.
The National Lottery has announced that the winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.
The winning numbers were 4, 16, 18, 24, 32 and 35. The bonus was 46.
There was no big winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws but the search is on for tonight's lucky jackpot ticket holder.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 25, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 12
- 16
- 25
- 28
- 38
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 6
- 10
- 24
- 32
- 39
- 18
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,868,553
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.
- 4
- 16
- 18
- 24
- 32
- 35
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 26
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 47
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 13
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 38
- 32
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 16
- 18
- 24
- 32
- 35
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 26
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 47
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 13
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 38
- 32
