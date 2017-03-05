Wind to reach speeds of up to 110km in coastal regions

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for a number of counties.

Those affected include Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until 4pm this afternoon.

It is predicted wind gusts could reach 110km per hour in coastal regions.

They say that the strongest winds are expected overnight and early Sunday morning.

Heavy outbreaks of showery rain will continue this morning with the showers easing in the afternoon and the skies brightening.