Wild night at Fota as youths halt train service from Cobh to Cork

More than 100 youths drinking on the rail platform at Fota led to the cancellation of four trains between Cobh to Cork yesterday evening.

It is understood the teenagers were celebrating the end of exams and had arranged amongst themselves to meet at Fota.

Irish Rail confirmed that four trains did not operate due to safety concerns caused by the large number of youths on the platform.

Gardaí were called to diffuse the situation, but it was several hours before normal service resumed.

People took to Twitter to vent about the situation that had left them stranded.

“Train home got cancelled because some Junior Certs had a sesh on the tracks," one user stated.

Cobh Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said that interfering with business and people’s schedules was “unacceptable.”

“It is always an issue at the end of exams, students letting off steam, we were all young once, but when their antics are interfering with business it is unacceptable.”

Cllr Barry said there was a problem with underage drinking in our society and the kids drinking are getting younger and younger.

“There is a problem that we have to try and address. Drinking and drinking to excess has become a large issue, not just locally, but nationally.

