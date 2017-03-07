Wild Atlantic Way wins prestigious tourism award in China

The Wild Atlantic Way has recieved a prestigious accolade at an Awards ceremony in China this week.

The awards, organised by HuiZuChe a car rental portal and one of the top travel companies in China offering self drive holidays, named the route as 'Best International Self-Drive Route.'

The Wild Atlantic Way was up against competition in Sweden, Malaysia, Tasmania, California and Florida, but still managed to swipe the number one spot.

The winning routes were chosen by 10 million Chinese travellers who voted through an online system.

Accepting the award, James Kenny, Tourism Ireland’s Manager China, said: “We are delighted that the Wild Atlantic Way has been named a ‘Best International Self-Drive Route’ in the important HuiZuChe awards.

“Chinese travellers have so much choice nowadays, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure that the island of Ireland really stands out from other destinations – so this award is really good news as we roll out our busy promotional drive for 2017.

“This accolade will help to inspire Chinese holidaymakers to choose the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland; it also provides Tourism Ireland with another great hook to continue to promote Ireland as a ‘must see’ destination in 2017.”