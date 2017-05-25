Wife of Captain Mark Duffy issues letter of thanks

The wife of Captain Mark Duffy, who lost his life in the tragic R116 accident, has issued a letter of thanks.

Hermione Duffy was widowed when the Coast Guard R116 helicopter Mark was travelling in with three of his colleagues crashed into an island off the coast of Mayo on March 14.

Rescue workers are yet to recover Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

Hermoine released a letter to the Dundalk Democrat on behalf of Mark's family.

She said that "a thank you seems inadequate for all that you did and continue to do."