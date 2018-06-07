Widow secures €800k settlement against GP after husband's death by heart attack

By Ann O'Loughlin

The widow of a 42-year old father of three who died of a heart attack over three weeks after preseneting to his GP with pain in his chest and arms has settled her High Court action over his death for €800,000.

Allison Ryan's counsel Bruce Antoniotti SC told the High Court it was their case the wrong diagnosis was allegedly made when Gerry Ryan visited his GP on March 4, 2014 and Mr Ryan should have been referred to a cardiologist.

Allison Ryan, Drumcondra, Dublin leaving the High Court in Dublin after she had settled her personal injuries action for damages arising from the death of her husband, Gerry. Picture: CourtPix.

Mrs Ryan, Counsel said rang the medical centre around March 28, 2014 to say her husband's condition was not improving and he was given an appointment for March 31st, but counsel said Mr Ryan collapsed at home on the night of March 30 and died later.

Counsel said the senior car salesman was a heavy smoker was pre diabetic and there was a a history of heart disease on his father's side. A full defence on every aspects of the case Counsel said was put forward.

Allison Ryan, Bantry Road, Drumcondra, Dublin had sued GP Paul Neary who has a practice at Fair Gate Medical Practice , Fair Street, Drogheda , Co Louth over her husband's death on March 31, 2014.

It was claimed that on March 3, 2014 Mr Ryan experienced severe chest pain with shooting pains into his arms and he made an appointment with GP Mr Neary at the Medical Centre for the next day.

Mr Ryan it was claimed was advised by the GP he had a burnt oesophagus and the pain in his chest and arms were caused by nerve endings touching the base of his oesopahagus.

It was further claimed Dr Neary diagnosed Mr Ryan as having a digestive disorder - gastro oesophageal reflux disease and prescribed medication.

Mr Ryan's symptoms, it was claimed continued and on March 14 he telephoned the medical centre and allegedly reported ongoing chest pain and was advised to increase his medication.

Mrs Ryan contacted the medical centre around March 28th and her husband was booked in for an appointment on March 31, 2014.

However, Mr Ryan collapsed at the the family home in Co Louth on March 30, 2014 and was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he was pronounced dead in the early hours.

An autopsy report stated the cause of death to be acute cardiac failure.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to consider and investigate Mr Ryan's symptoms and complaints and an alleged failure to refer him to hospital in a sufficiently prompt and timely manner or at all.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with Mrs Ryan and her family on their loss and said it was a good settlement.