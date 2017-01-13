Widow of Brian Stack appeals to Gerry Adams to give information to Gardaí

The widow of the prison officer killed by the IRA in 1983 has appealed to Gerry Adams to give information he has to Gardaí.

Sheila Stack made the comments after meeting the Taoiseach and Tánaiste in Government Buildings this evening.

Mr Stack's son Austin, says he was assured by Enda Kenny and Frances Fitzgerald that all resources necessary for Gardaí to continue investigating the death of Brian will be provided.

Sheila Stack says she wants closure on the killing of her husband: "Brian was a family man first and foremost and he served the state to the best of his ability.

"The state have let him down and the state is everybody, the collective people and in particular we feel, that Gerry Adams who is concealing information, that he should do the honourable thing and anybody else who has information so we can get closure on this case."