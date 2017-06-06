Widespread condemnation of attack on Galway mosque

There has been widespread criticism of the mindless attack on a Galway mosque by a small group of stone throwers on Monday night.

A Garda spokesman said the incident was being investigated as a case of criminal damage and urged anyone with information to contact them.

It is hoped CCTV in the area will give them useful information.

Gardai give strong message of support for city’s Muslim community following mosque attack https://t.co/SOoC1A3co4 — Galway Bay fm News (@Galwaybayfmnews) June 6, 2017

We have no hate crime law which is exactly what is neeed in case like this attack on Galway mosque last night. @PatKennyNT — Alison O'Connor (@alisonoconn) June 6, 2017

One window in the Masjid Maryam mosque in Galway was smashed as about 100 people gathered for prayers for Ramadan at 11pm on Monday night.

Two males, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen running from the Mosque following the stone throwing.

In the wake of the incident Imam Ibrahim Ahmad Noonan, who was born in Waterford, raised Catholic and converted to Islam 26 years ago, said he is considering asking some women and children to stay away from the mosque for a few days for safety reasons.

"Everyone was quite shaken, including myself, and quite upset that it happened while we were praying, especially the ladies and children," he said.

"It's a kind of realisation - we all linked this to what happened in London."

Masjid Maryam Galway Mosque attacked while we were praying smashed windows pic.twitter.com/mh3Q9Oi3od — Imam Ibrahim Noonan (@ImamNoonan) June 5, 2017

Imam Noonan also called for all imams to be vetted by authorities, including background checks and for potential links to extremism and said there is an onus on imams to be more proactive in checking members of their congregations for extremist leanings.

"I'm committed to rooting out extremism in Ireland. I'm committed to it. This is my country. I'm not going to allow these people to get seeded into this country." Mr Ahmad Noonan said.

A Garda spokesman said the incident was being investigated as a case of criminal damage.