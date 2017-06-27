Wicklow teen who drowned in Crete named locally as Laura Dempsey

An Irish schoolgirl who drowned in a swimming pool in Crete has been named locally as Laura Dempsey.

The 15-year-old from Greystones in Co Wicklow was on holiday with her parents in the resort village of Stalida.

It is reported that her parents found her unconscious in the swimming pool at their hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Her body was removed to a local hospital for a post mortem examination.

It is understood they are being helped by the Irish embassy in Greece.

