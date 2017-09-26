Wicklow school among first in the country to experiment with longer class times

School children in Wicklow are among the first in the country trying a new style school day, with longer classes.

Colaiste Bhride in Carnew is moving to one hour sessions instead of the traditional half hour slots.

Principal Linda Dunne says it has cut down the time they waste between classes:

She said: "We actually had 35 and 40-minute classes, so when the bell went there was a scramble in corridors and a lot of time wasted perhaps going to the toilet on the way or having a chat on the way.

"Our school would be spread across a wide area as well, so getting from one part of the school to the other took at least five minutes if you dilly-dallied along the way."