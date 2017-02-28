Wicklow man accused of involvement in Silk Road website fails to overturn US extradition ruling

A Wicklow man has failed to overturn a decision to extradite him to the US where he is wanted to face trial over his alleged involvement with the Silk Road black market website.

Gary Davis of Johnstown Court in Kilpedder is wanted on charges of narcotics trafficking, computer hacking and money laundering.

If convicted, the 28-year-old could spend the rest of his life in a US federal prison.

Mr Davis has Asperger’s Syndrome and fought his extradition because of concerns over how he would be treated in the US.

He was taken into custody today, but will not be surrendered for 15 days to allow him time to challenge the legality of his detention.