'Wholly inappropriate' for Health Minister to instruct doctor, Vera Twomey told

The Department of Health has told Cork mother Vera Twomey it would be "wholly inappropriate" for the Minister for Health Simon Harris to instruct a doctor on medical treatment for her daughter Ava.

The Cork mother who walked to Dublin to get approval for cannabis treatment for her daughter says she still has not received the green light for the treatment.

Vera's seven-year-old daughter Ava suffers from severe epilepsy and Vera says the treatment would help control the seizures.

"If we go in today for our appointment and we meet our neurologist, we're depending on hope," she said.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer with Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said there is no reason that cannabis should not be available to every patient whose doctor decides it is the appropriate treatment.

"If a doctor believes that this is the appropriate treatment for a particular person, and they have the appropriate qualifications to make that assessment, and they are in the position to monitor that person on an ongoing basis, we would be very happy to support that decision," he said.