WHO official tells Oireachtas Committee HSE should provide abortions if 8th Amendment passed

The World Health Organisaiton says the HSE should provide abortions as part of the national health service if abortion is legislated for here.

Officials from the WHO have been answering questions at the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment.

The Committee has heard the use of medicines to induce abortion has become commonplace here as the number of women travelling to the UK for terminations has halved.

Dr Ronald Johnson from the WHO says there has been active misinformation about women having a higher risk of cancer and mental health problems after abortion.

He said: "As far as we know, and this is in the guidelines, there are no known risks for breast cancer, for future reproduction, for mental health.

"The risks are no greater for women who have an abortion than the general population."