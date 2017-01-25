Who is Ireland's new multi-millionaire?

Ireland has a new multi-millionaire, after an Irish ticket scooped last night's €88,587,275 jackpot.

We're still none the wiser about who bought the ticket or where. The National Lottery says it will reveal more details shortly.

In the meantime, you might want to check those numbers - 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23.

The Lucky Stars were 3 and 8.

Dolores McNamara from Co Limerick won the competitions 12th highest jackpot ever when she scored a €115,436,126 jackpot in July 2005.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries - Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, France and the UK.