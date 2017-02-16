Whistleblower tribunal could start as early as tomorrow

A tribunal into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers could potentially be up and running as early as tomorrow.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald (pictured above with Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan) has said she wants the Tribunal to begin life as soon as possible, to investigate the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

The terms of reference for the new inquiry have already been cleared by the Dáil, and Senators are debating them right now.

Some TDs, however, complained that the debate was being rushed, and that other laws should be passed first to limit the cost of the tribunal.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said a bill which was abandoned in 2005, could slash the cost if it is passed into law first.

"Do I want to stall this tribunal being established…? No I do not. But do we have an ability in this house to introduce this part of legislation in the next week? Yes we do," he said.

"It allows the tribunal to tell each witness that the amount they will be covered in terms of legal protection is X, Y or Z."