Whistleblower investigation to examine phone records of Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan

The phone records of Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan are to be examined as part of an investigation into an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower, sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Phone records of former commissioner Martin Callinan and those of Superintendent David Taylor, a former garda press officer, will also be examined.

Earlier Labour leader Brendan Howlin used Dáil privilege to say he had been told the current Commissioner, Noirín O'Sullivan, directly phoned journalists in 2013 to make allegations of sexual crimes against Sergeant McCabe.

The Charleton Commission is being established by the Government to investigate the protected disclosure of Superintendent David Taylor.

He claims he was instructed or directed by former commissioner Martin Callinan and then deputy commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan to brief the media negatively about Sergeant McCabe.

The O'Neill scoping inquiry, which recommends the Commission of Investigation, says the allegations are wholly denied, but are so serious that their truth or falsity must be established.

The Commission of Investigation has now been tasking with checking phone records of Martin Callinan, Noirin O'Sullivan and Dave Taylor from July 2012 to the end of May 2014 as well as all electronic and paper records held by Gardaí on Sgt McCabe

It will also examine specifically whether Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan planned and orchestrated RTE news bulletins last May which suggested a leaked commission report was branding Sgt McCabe a "liar" and "irresponsible".

No timeline has been laid out for the Commission of Investigation and it has discretion in relation to the scope of investigation of the matters it considers necessary.

Earlier, the Irish Examiner's Mick Clifford explained the background behind the current situation.

He explained: "Superintendent Dave Taylor was previously the head of the Garda Press Office. He was suspended 21 months ago on the basis of an allegation of having passed names to the media.

"He met Maurice McCabe for the first time last [year]. He effectively confessed to Maurice McCabe that he had been involved in a concerted effort to smear McCabe."

The two officers then made protected disclosures over the claims.

Mr Clifford added: "I have to stress this is an allegation that has not been proved yet... But the allegation that senior management set about destroying the character of an officer who was coming forward to highlight malpractice within the force... I think it's about as serious as you can get."