'When the prince met the king' - Watch Prince Charles and Henry Shefflin go hurling

The Prince of Wales was given an exhibition in hurling from one its greatest ever exponents today.

As Charles and Camilla kicked off day two of their third trip south of the Irish border in as many years, thousands of well wishers lined the streets outside Kilkenny Castle.

Once inside the walls, Charles tried his hand at hurling, with one of the game's greatest ever players on hand to help.

Henry Shefflin, or King Henry as he is better known in his part of the world, demonstrated the art of the sport before passing over the hurley for the prince to score a goal.

Prince Charles tried his hand at hurling during his visit to Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/qXXHLwmel8 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 11, 2017

"He kept it low into the bottom of the net," the winner of 10 All-Ireland medals said.

"His first question was how hard can you hit it, like anyone they want to see how hard you can hit it.

"But for the first go, it was very very good.

"Maybe if he was back here a few years ago Brian would have signed him up at some stage.

"It's a great occasion. It's just a sign of the times."

Also looking on was Brian Cody, Kilkenny hurling manager and also one of the game's greats.

On the burning question of the prince meeting the king, Shefflin added: "I think someone might have briefed him on something but I think he got a little bit confused between myself and Brian, he wasn't quite sure which one of us had retired."

The visit is part of a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Yesterday the royal couple met Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife after visiting a police memorial in Belfast.

On Tuesday they travelled to the HomePlace visitor centre dedicated to the late Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney.